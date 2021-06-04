3 More Boston Cops To Plead Guilty In No-Work OT Scam

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Three additional Boston police officers at the department's evidence warehouse will plead guilty to theft charges for collecting overtime pay for hours they didn't work, according to Friday court filings. Retired Sergeant Gerard O'Brien, retired Officer Diana Lopez and retired Officer Joseph Nee are the fifth, sixth and seventh cops to plead guilty or agree to admit to charges out of the 13 current and former cops ensnared in the scheme. All three will plead guilty to one count of embezzlement from a program receiving federal funds and one count of conspiracy to embezzle. In exchange for entering guilty pleas, prosecutors...

