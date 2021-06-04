Alaska Airlines Binary Dress Code Is Illegal, ACLU Says

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Alaska Airlines violates Washington state and federal law and degrades workers by forcing them to dress as either male or female, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a letter sent Friday to the company's general counsel, challenging the air carrier's uniform policy for flight attendants. The civil rights group's letter, on behalf of Seattle-based flight attendant and flight attendant instructor Justin Wetherell, said Alaska Airlines was violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Washington anti-discrimination law by maintaining the policy. Flight attendants can be suspended without pay or fired for violating the policy, which establishes rules...

