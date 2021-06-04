Australia, U.S. To Coordinate To Stop Illegal Robocalls

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is going to be teaming up with its Australian counterpart to battle the onslaught of illegal robocalls and texts that people in both countries are facing, the agencies announced. The FCC and the Australian Communications and Media Authority entered into a memorandum of understanding — which they're calling the "Mutual Assistance in the Enforcement of Laws on Certain Unlawful Communications" — that will make it easier for them to work together to combat unlawful robocalls, texts and caller ID spoofing, they said Thursday. "Robocall scams are a global problem that require global commitment and cooperation," FCC acting...

