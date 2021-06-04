Pa. Cement Co. $151M Merger Ditched Under FTC Challenge

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Lehigh Cement Co.'s $151 million plan to acquire one of its largest rivals in the cement market went bust Friday after the Federal Trade Commission challenged the proposed deal and raised concerns the merger would harm regional competition in the nearby gray portland cement market. The FTC announced that Lehigh and Keystone Cement Co. decided to abandon their proposed merger following its administrative complaint. In the May complaint, the agency said it had not only authorized a federal lawsuit against the transaction, but also scheduled an administrative trial to begin in early November. "This is great news for cement customers in eastern...

