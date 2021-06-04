Revolving Door Roundup: Jones Day, WilmerHale, Dechert

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Two Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys landed at new firms, while WilmerHale, Jones Day and Dechert LLP snapped up senior officials from the U.S. Department of Justice, including the former head of the department's anti-corruption unit. Here's a look at some of the latest moves from government to private practice. Christopher J. Cestaro WilmerHale hired the former chief of the Justice Department's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit, Christopher J. Cestaro, who led the elite corruption-busting outfit through a big year of corporate settlements. Cestaro took over as head of the FCPA unit in late 2019, just ahead of a $3.9 billion bribery resolution with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS