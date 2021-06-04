Ga. Courts Will End COVID-19 Emergency In July

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Georgia's statewide judicial emergency will end July 1, Chief Justice Harold Melton said Friday, clearing the way for in-person hearings to fully return for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 15 months ago. In a statement Friday, Justice Melton said he will extend the emergency provisions on Monday through the end of June. He intends to issue a formal notice that the statewide judicial emergency will end, allowing courts to return to regular business, he said. "Because I am doubtful that the Governor will continue the public health emergency beyond June 30, 2021, I do not expect...

