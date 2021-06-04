SEC Removes PCAOB's Trump-Era Boss

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday removed William Duhnke as chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, pleasing Wall Street critics and frustrating the SEC's two Republican commissioners. Duane M. DesParte, a member of the auditing watchdog since 2018, will step in as acting chairperson following the departure of Duhnke, an attorney and longtime aide to Senate Republicans who was tapped in 2017 to lead the PCAOB during the Trump administration. The SEC announced Friday it is also planning to replace the PCAOB's five-person board, which is down to three members with Duhnke's departure. "The PCAOB has an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS