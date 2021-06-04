Fieldwood Energy Asks For Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation Delay

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge agreed Friday to reschedule the Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing of Fieldwood Energy LLC after the debtor said it wanted more time to continue talks with stakeholders in hopes of arriving at consensus on its plan proposal. In its emergency motion seeking the adjournment of the confirmation hearing from June 9 to June 18, Fieldwood said that delaying the hearing a short time would allow it to persist in its efforts to negotiate agreements with parties in interest. "In light of the recent progress made with various stakeholders and the debtors' expectation of making additional progress with...

