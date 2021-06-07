NY Badly Needs Bad Faith Bill To Hold Insurers Accountable

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- After decades of advocacy, the New York Legislature is poised to pass commonsense legislation to hold insurance companies accountable that act in bad faith toward policyholders and injured victims. Introduced by Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein and Sen. Jessica Ramos, A.B. 7285/S.B. 6813 will empower injured victims with a private right of action to secure compensation from insurers that act in bad faith, while protecting policyholders from financial harm and misinformation. The legislation will benefit taxpayers and civil litigants by spurring the settlement of lawsuits that are languishing in court because insurers refuse to settle them in bad faith. The legislation will also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS