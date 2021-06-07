Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Rebuttal

NY Badly Needs Bad Faith Bill To Hold Insurers Accountable

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- After decades of advocacy, the New York Legislature is poised to pass commonsense legislation to hold insurance companies accountable that act in bad faith toward policyholders and injured victims.

Introduced by Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein and Sen. Jessica Ramos, A.B. 7285/S.B. 6813 will empower injured victims with a private right of action to secure compensation from insurers that act in bad faith, while protecting policyholders from financial harm and misinformation.

The legislation will benefit taxpayers and civil litigants by spurring the settlement of lawsuits that are languishing in court because insurers refuse to settle them in bad faith. The legislation will also...

