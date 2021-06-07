Biden Wants 'Speculative' Carbon Cost Metric Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration wants out of a Republican-led challenge to its method for measuring the harms of greenhouse gas pollution, arguing that the suit over the formula is based only on "speculative" injuries and doesn't actually target final agency action. The government urged a Missouri federal court to dismiss the suit Friday, arguing that the 13 Republican-leaning states that sued over the calculations had failed to show President Joe Biden's executive order from earlier this year instructing agencies to focus on climate change issues had caused an actual or imminent injury. The federal government said Biden's executive order, which in part...

