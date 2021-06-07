Pryor Cashman Nabs National Security Prosecutor As Partner

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Pryor Cashman LLP has scored a former federal prosecutor with a record of high-stake cases involving threats to national security as a partner for its white collar defense and investigations, financial institutions, and litigation groups, the firm announced Monday. Sidhardha Kamaraju, a seven-year veteran of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, has prosecuted people accused of plotting terrorist attacks against the United States and banking institutions engaged in money laundering schemes and has investigated perils from within the government. Kamaraju will join the midsize firm at its headquarters in New York, where he will defend clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS