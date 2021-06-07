Former DOJ Criminal Antitrust Director Joins Arnold & Porter

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter said Monday it has hired the former criminal litigation director of the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division as a partner in its competition practice, making it the latest BigLaw firm to bolster its antitrust bench as enforcement activity ticks upward. Andre Geverola, who was the first person to hold the DOJ criminal antitrust litigation director title, will be based out of Chicago and Washington, D.C., where he will also lead the firm's cartel investigations group, Arnold & Porter said. Geverola departed the DOJ on June 4. His arrival comes as law firms prepare for a continued increase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS