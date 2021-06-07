High Court Says It's Up To Congress To End Male-Only Draft

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to touch its decades-old precedent backing the constitutionality of a male-only military draft on Monday, with three justices saying that it's up to Congress to make that change. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh acknowledged in a statement accompanying the high court's rejection of the case that women's roles in the military have drastically changed since the justices upheld women's exclusion from the Military Selective Service Act four decades ago. However, they highlighted that Congress is actively evaluating whether to update the law and said the high court traditionally lets the legislative branch have...

