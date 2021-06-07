High Court Won't Hear Comcast's Voice IP Challenge

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court said Monday that Comcast won't get another shot at invalidating a pair of TV voice recognition technology patents even if the justices do end up finding that administrative patent judges were unconstitutionally appointed. While the justices have yet to deliver their highly anticipated ruling on the subject of whether administrative patent judges are constitutionally appointed in U.S. v. Arthrex, they turned down one of the many related petitions without comment in their latest order list. Back in March, Comcast cited the case in its bid for another chance to invalidate a pair of Promptu Systems Corp. patents that...

