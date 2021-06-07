Chancery Looks To Contract First In $286M Texas Power Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor halted evidence collection Monday in a dispute between a Texas power plant and a Koch Industries affiliate over a $286 million energy price spike claim during the February freeze, citing a need to first decide contract claims that the issue belongs with independent accountants. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick ordered the stay of discovery during a videoconference proceeding after cutting short arguments by an attorney for La Frontera Holdings, owner of the power plant in Odessa, Texas. La Frontera argued that the "earnout" battle involves fact-intensive contract issues involving revenues and energy costs that must be decided against the backdrop...

