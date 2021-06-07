O'Melveny Opens Austin Office With Four Ex-T&K Attys

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP announced Monday that it has jumped into the Texas market with an office in Austin, starting off with four attorneys formerly with Thompson & Knight LLP. The group consists of partner Phillip Oldham and senior counsel Rex VanMiddlesworth, who will later be joined by partners Benjamin Hallmark and Katie Coleman. Additionally, O'Melveny intellectual property and technology chair Ryan Yagura will divide his time between its Austin and Los Angeles offices. The general focus of the incoming group's practice is on the energy industry, with their collective work experience ranging from transactions to Texas state and federal regulatory...

