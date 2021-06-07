Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

United Houma Tribe's Suit Over Historic La. School Tossed

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has tossed a tribal lawsuit seeking to undo the sale of a Native American school's historic site, ruling that the tribe does not have a vested property interest and that the sale is not unconstitutional under the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe said in his Friday order granting the Terrebonne Parish School Board's motion to dismiss United Houma Nation Inc.'s suit that he was not convinced by the state-recognized tribe's argument that the board and its individual members violated the National Historic Preservation Act, as well as the tribe's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!