Full Fed. Circ. Won't Touch Split Ruling On PTAB Preclusion

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday refused to review a split precedential ruling that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was precluded from invalidating a patent in a reexamination based on arguments the board had rejected in previous decisions. Federal Circuit judges denied the combined petition for a panel rehearing and for an en banc rehearing exactly two months after Andover, Massachusetts-based Vicor Corp. filed it, a move that followed a panel ruling that overturned a PTAB ruling that struck down claims in a SynQor Inc. power converter patent for being obvious. The majority ruling found that the legal doctrine of...

