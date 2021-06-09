NYC Bar Proposal Could Quell Persistent 'Fear' CCOs Face

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The lack of clarity surrounding U.S. regulators' decisions to bring enforcement actions against chief compliance officers has brought an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty to the profession, a problem that a new proposal from the New York City Bar Association could help solve, according to industry experts. The proposal lays out over a dozen factors the City Bar wants regulators, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to weigh when deciding whether to take enforcement actions against chief compliance officers, or CCOs. For example, the proposal includes questions about whether a CCO's actions constituted a "wholesale failure," suggesting that enforcement actions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS