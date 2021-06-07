MicroStrategy Preps $400M Offering To Buy More Bitcoin

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Business analytics group MicroStrategy, a heavyweight Bitcoin investor, said Monday it's planning to raise $400 million in debt to purchase more of the cryptocurrency. Virginia-based MicroStrategy Inc. said it's prepping a private offering of $400 million in a principal amount of senior secured notes. The proceeds from the offering will go toward buying new bitcoins, the announcement said. Monday's announcement comes just months after MicroStrategy raised $1 billion via a debt offering, also to buy bitcoins. In August 2020, the company made a $250 million bitcoin purchase and announced it was making Bitcoin its principal holding in its reserves. The latest notes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS