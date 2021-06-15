Manhattan DA To Follow Bronx In Tossing Marijuana Warrants

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that it plans to dismiss more than 3,000 open warrants for low-level marijuana offenses at the end of the month, a move that follows the mass dismissal of marijuana cases by Bronx prosecutors last week. Emily Tuttle, a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., told Law360 that the office will appear before a judge and get the warrants dismissed en masse on June 30. While the office has for weeks communicated its plans for dismissing the warrants, some of which are decades old, it had not disclosed an exact date for doing...

