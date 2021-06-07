DOT Presses Pipeline Cos. To Update Methane Control Plans

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is urging pipeline operators to update their inspection and maintenance plans geared toward minimizing methane emissions. PHMSA issued an advisory bulletin reminding pipeline and pipeline facility operators that they are required under the Protecting our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhancing Safety Act of 2020 to finish up their revamped plans to better identify emission sources, both intentional and unintentional, by Dec. 27. The statute also requires operators to update their plans for how to handle replacing and remediating pipeline facilities known to be prone to leaks by the same deadline,...

