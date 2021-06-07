GOP Trade Panel Appoints New Trade Counsel

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A longtime House Ways and Means Committee staffer was tapped to serve as the top trade expert for the minority trade panel, according to an announcement Monday. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, announced Joshua Snead's promotion as the minority trade panel's chief trade counsel. He inherits the post from Angela Ellard, who World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed as a deputy in Geneva. "During his more than five years on Ways and Means, Josh has fought to keep America strong with a competitive trade policy that puts American small businesses first," Brady said. "As we recover from the pandemic, Josh's expertise...

