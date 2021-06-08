Wejo Fights Advisers' Fee Suit Over $800M Go-Public Deal

Law360, London (June 8, 2021, 4:35 PM BST) -- Automotive data company Wejo Ltd. has argued in the High Court that a financial adviser suing over an unpaid success fee played no role in facilitating its $800 million deal to go public via a blank-check company, hitting back at a lawsuit seeking a slice of the deal. Wejo told the court in a defense and counterclaim filed Thursday that Arma Partners LLP, a financial adviser for the digital sector that Wejo engaged to help it raise capital, is not entitled to a success fee under the contract because it did not in fact provide Wejo any help finding the deal...

