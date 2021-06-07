Panel Rules Pfizer Can't Get New MDL Over Cancer Drug IP

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation Friday declined to consolidate eight more abbreviated new drug application suits brought by Pfizer accusing generic-drug makers of infringing a breast cancer treatment patent, finding the cases are too similar to an existing MDL in Delaware federal court. The cases — seven of which are in the District of Delaware with one in the Northern District of West Virginia — involve common questions of fact with the other MDL over the treatment, called Ibrance, the panel said in its order. The suits before the panel only concern one of Pfizer's patents covering the treatment, U.S....

