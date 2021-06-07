Fed. Circ. Wary Of $5M Atty Fee Fight In Fracking Patent Case

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday seemed to agree that Heat On-The-Fly LLC should be on the hook for millions of dollars in legal fees based on a North Dakota federal court's finding that a hydraulic fracturing patent the company asserted against rivals is unenforceable due to inequitable conduct. An attorney for the patent owner argued that the trial court wrongly ordered the company last year to shell out $5 million in attorney fees to Marathon Oil Corp. and Energy Heating LLC in a lawsuit over fracking technology. Padmanabhan & Dawson PLLC's Devan V. Padmanabhan told a three-judge panel during oral arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS