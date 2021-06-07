CBD Cream Seller Seeks Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' IP Claims

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A California-based hemp products merchant has renewed its push for sanctions against a Florida company that it said has once again brought "objectively frivolous" claims in connection with the purported theft of a secret formula for CBD topical cream. Medterra CBD LLC on Friday told a Florida federal judge that Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC could not present any evidence of intellectual property theft because the retailer had never been given access to the CBD cream's recipe, which the Florida company's attorneys should have known since these same claims had been litigated in an earlier lawsuit. "Medterra only buys and resells...

