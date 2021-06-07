Chinese Christian's Asylum Bid Too Late, May Get Other Relief

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals tossed a Chinese national's asylum claim Monday, finding that emails he sent about his Christian faith after arriving in the U.S. did not alter his relationship with Chinese authorities enough to justify his late application. However, the board resurrected the man's claim to withholding of removal, finding that the immigration judge had dismissed his claims of past persecution too hastily, and called for more fact-finding on remand. "We express no opinion regarding the outcome on remand," Appellate Immigration Judge Deborah K. Goodwin wrote for the three-judge BIA panel. The asylum-seeker, identified only as D-G-C-, came to...

