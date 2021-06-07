White & Case Guides Underwriters On $136M Heimstaden Deal

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- White & Case represented a syndicate of banks in connection with Heimstaden AB's 1.125 billion Swedish krona ($136.2 million) offering, a matter Heimstaden announced Monday and a deal in which Gernandt & Danielsson assisted the Sweden-based real estate firm. The company said Monday it's selling 23,437,500 shares for proceeds of 750 million krona and is selling a further 11,718,750 shares for additional proceeds of 375 million krona. The firm said it would use proceeds for corporate purposes as well as for future real estate investment opportunities. Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Nordea Bank PLC and Swedbank AB are acting as joint bookrunners for...

