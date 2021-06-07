Schumer Suggests Voting Rights Attys For 2nd Circ., SDNY

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that he had recommended two prominent voting rights advocates, including a Fried Frank alum, for judgeships in the Second Circuit and the Southern District of New York. Schumer said in a Senate floor speech that he had urged President Joe Biden to nominate Myrna Pérez, director of the Brennan Center for Justice's Voting Rights and Elections Program, for the Second Circuit, and Dale Ho, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Voting Rights Project, for the finance-heavy Southern District of New York. While the Constitution gives the president the power to nominate federal judges with...

