US Downplayed Seriousness Of Tax Case, NH Tells Justices

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should disregard the opinion of the United States, which "downplays" the magnitude of New Hampshire's remote tax case against Massachusetts, New Hampshire told the justices Monday in a brief. The acting solicitor general argued one reason New Hampshire's dispute with Massachusetts does not rise to the level of original jurisdiction is that the tax regulation is temporary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The supplemental brief from New Hampshire was filed to rebut a May 25 opinion from Acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar. The justices had sought the opinion of the United States to determine whether they should take, as...

