Farmers Seek OK For $45M Deal In Peanut Sheller Dispute

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A group of farmers who accused three peanut-shelling giants of flattening the price growers are paid has urged a Virginia federal judge to give final approval to a $45 million settlement with Golden Peanut Co., the last defendant in the case. The farmers, who won class certification for their antitrust suit in December, filed papers Monday asking the court to sign off on the deal and proposed plan of distribution of the settlement fund, describing them as "fair, reasonable, and adequate." The court's green light would fully resolve the litigation after a federal judge on April 5 approved settlements with the...

