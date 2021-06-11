New Fla. Trade Secrets Law Seen As Too Easy To Abuse

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys fear a new Florida trade secrets law that aims to target China and other foreign agents looking to steal intellectual property casts too wide a net and could catch employees in run-of-the-mill trade secrets disputes. H.B. 1523, the Combating Corporate Espionage in Florida Act, is billed as a new tool that will help prosecutors fight foreign governments and their agents who steal trade secrets. And while it certainly does that, it also could have unintended consequences that legislators — who passed the bill on unanimous votes in both houses — may have overlooked, according to James Gale of Cozen O'Connor....

