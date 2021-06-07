Texas Supreme Court Justice Guzman To Step Down

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman told the state's governor on Monday that she would be resigning the seat she'd held on the state's high court since 2009, effective Friday. Justice Guzman didn't give a reason for leaving her 22-year judicial career. "The experience has been immensely rewarding," she wrote in a letter. "I leave the judiciary with great respect and appreciation for the many committed groups and individuals across the state who have shared my mission on improving the delivery of justice in Texas." She was appointed to the Texas Supreme Court by then-Gov. Rick Perry, and won election to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS