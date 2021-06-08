Pipeline Co. Beats Insurer's $7M Diesel Cleanup Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court has dismissed an effort by a Travelers unit to dodge responsibility for $7 million in recovery costs from a diesel fuel pipeline spill, determining that the suit is best litigated in state court. U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. on Monday agreed with pipeline company Delek Logistics Operating LLC to dismiss the suit brought by St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co., which had asked the court to find that it doesn't owe coverage for remediation costs from the diesel spill. The judge found that despite the complicated structure of Delek and its partners — which he...

