Castex Gets Confirmation On Ch. 11 Plan With New Deal

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Castex Energy received approval from a Texas judge Monday for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan after the company presented information about a series of settlements addressing its well operation liabilities. During a hearing conducted virtually, debtor attorney Matthew S. Okin of Okin Adams LLP said Castex was able to work with its lenders and well operating partners to deal with plugging and abandonment obligations for its 54 onshore and offshore wells, reaching deals that leave behind assets to cover those liabilities while also providing a recovery to unsecured creditors. "This was the best way to maximize...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS