Albertsons Must Face Suit Over Unpaid $125M Merger Earnout

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Former stockholders of home-delivered meal kit venture Plated have won the go-ahead to pursue one surviving count in a Delaware Chancery Court suit accusing supermarket giant Albertsons Cos. Inc. of intentionally undermining a $125 million post-merger earnout payment right. In an opinion released late Monday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III refused to dismiss Shareholder Representative Services LLC's breach of contract claim targeting Albertsons' conduct after acquiring the subscription meal delivery company, formerly known as DineInFresh Inc., in September 2017 for $175 million in cash plus post-merger consideration. Three other counts, however, were rejected in the opinion, including one alleging a...

