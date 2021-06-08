Insurance Brokers Urged To Weigh Climate Litigation Risks

Law360, London (June 8, 2021, 4:13 PM BST) -- Insurance brokers in Britain should play a vital role in assessing the exposure of their clients to potential litigation for shortcomings in their policies to tackle climate change, a trade group representing the London market said Tuesday. The London and International Insurance Brokers' Association said that its members should assess the legal claims and liabilities that they are exposed to over their emissions policies. Litigation includes action by activist organizations against companies that are negligent about the environment and those that fail to make adequate disclosures about their policies on the climate crisis change. Other targets are finance firms that make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS