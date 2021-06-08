Ex-Banker Slams 'Disgraceful' Credit Suisse At £60M Trial

Law360, London (June 8, 2021, 5:44 PM BST) -- A former banker accused Credit Suisse of a "disgraceful" lack of scruples on the first day of trial in his £60.3 million ($85.2 million) lawsuit, which claims that his former employer failed to protect him when he was convicted on espionage charges in Romania. Vadim Benyatov, a U.S. citizen who was head of European emerging markets at the Swiss lender, opened his case at the High Court in London, where he is seeking lost earnings and costs over allegations that the bank failed to protect him from being convicted in Romania on espionage charges while working on deals to privatize the country's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS