Gibson Dunn, V&E Design $5.7B Deal Forming Energy Giant

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Contango Oil & Gas, guided by Gibson Dunn, will merge with V&E-led Independence Energy in a deal that features an enterprise value of about $5.7 billion and creates a premier private equity-backed oil and natural gas company based in Texas, the companies said Tuesday. The all-stock transaction sees Fort Worth-based Contango Oil & Gas Co. combining with Houston-based oil and natural gas company Independence Energy LLC, the companies said. The merged business will have an initial equity market capitalization of about $4.8 billion and, including debt, will be worth about $5.7 billion. Independence is managed by KKR & Co. LP's Energy...

