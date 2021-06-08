Wilson Sonsini, Ropes Rep PE Firms' $900M ExtraHop Buy

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity business ExtraHop said Tuesday it's agreed to be picked up for $900 million by Bain Capital and Crosspoint Capital in a deal guided by Wilson Sonsini and Ropes & Gray. Seattle-based ExtraHop said in a joint statement with Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint Capital Partners that the deal will help it continue to grow as a provider of cybersecurity network detection and response. "Organizations today face an array of incredibly sophisticated cyberattacks with diverse motivations that run the gamut from theft of sensitive personal and business data to illicit profit," ExtraHop CEO Arif Kareem said in the statement....

