Covington-Advised Cybersecurity Co. Brinqa Raises $110M

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Texas-based cybersecurity startup Brinqa said Tuesday it has raised $110 million from technology-focused firm Insight Partners, in a funding round guided by Covington & Burling LLP. Brinqa, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, helps companies organize multiple specialized cybersecurity products and assess customers' overall vulnerability to cyberattack. The new fundraise marks Brinqa's first institutional investment. The funds will help scale up the business amid increased demand for online security, the company said. Insight Partners principle Thomas Krane called Brinqa a "rare example of a bootstrapped cybersecurity company" in a statement Tuesday. Brinqa meets a growing need for "a horizontal...

