Walsh Says DOL Is Reviewing Overtime Pay Threshold

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is reviewing the ceiling under which salaried workers are entitled to overtime pay and considering raising the threshold, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh told a congressional panel Wednesday. During a virtual hearing hosted by the House Committee on Education and Labor, Walsh responded to a lawmaker's question about the threshold by saying he thought the current amount was too low and that the DOL was reviewing the existing rule. "We're currently right now doing that, reviewing that regulation and rule right now, literally as we speak," Walsh said in a response to a question from Rep....

