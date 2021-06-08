Utilities Aim To Ease FERC's Fears Over SE Power Market Plan

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Utilities behind a proposed Southeast regional electricity market sought to overcome the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's concerns about the potential for market power abuse by proposing more transparency measures in the plan. Southern Co., Duke Energy Corp. and other utilities teaming up to create the proposed Southeast Energy Exchange Market, or SEEM, assured FERC on Monday that an expanded bilateral market allowing them to buy and sell power in real time across their individual portions of the grid is in everyone's best interest. In order to assuage FERC and intervenors' concerns about the potential for market manipulation and the utilities...

