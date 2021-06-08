Ch. 7 Trustee Tries To Bar OneJet Founders' $10M Claim

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- An investment company owned by the family that ran the now-defunct OneJet Inc. into bankruptcy shouldn't get to make a claim for $10 million it allegedly "loaned" the struggling airline, the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the case said in an adversary complaint. Trustee Rosemary Crawford told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh that lender PrimAir Venture Partners was actually a conduit for cash transfers to and from Maguire/Maguire Inc., through which founding family members Patrick Maguire, Matthew Maguire and Jean Rieke kept the struggling OneJet afloat and allegedly repaid themselves with new investors' funds. The Maguires controlled the amount and timing of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS