Over 2,100 Migrant Kids May Still Be Separated From Family

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Over 2,100 children separated from their guardians at the Southern border as a result of Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy may not yet have been reconnected with family, according to a Tuesday report to President Joe Biden from a group asked to shoulder reunification efforts. In its first report to the president, the Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families said there are no records documenting the reunification of over 2,100 children, many of whom were separated from adult relatives under the zero-tolerance policy, which allowed adults entering the U.S. without authorization to be prosecuted for illegal entry while their children were...

