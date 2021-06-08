3rd Circ. Revives Trade Secrets Suit Against Aurobindo

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived a pharmaceutical laboratory's trade secrets lawsuit against a former executive and Aurobindo Pharma units on Tuesday, ruling that a district court applied an improperly heavy burden on the lab to establish the proprietary information at issue and show how it was misused. In a precedential decision clarifying pleading standards of trade secrets misappropriation claims, a three-judge panel said the allegations in Oakwood Laboratories LLC's third amended complaint were sufficient under the Defend Trade Secrets Act. Oakwood claimed its former vice president of product development defected to Aurobindo with information about Oakwood's microsphere products, which are sustained-release drug...

