Parkinson's Drug Patent Ax In Del. Helps Mylan Win In Vt.

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge's invalidation of a patent covering UCB Inc.'s Parkinson's disease treatment Neupro was invoked Tuesday in Vermont federal court to help Mylan beat patent litigation over its generic version of the drug. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss issued a final judgment on UCB's infringement suit against Vermont-based Mylan Technologies Inc. at the request of the parties, narrowly avoiding a bench trial that had been set for mid-July. Third Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan, who had overseen UCB's suit in Delaware against Actavis Laboratories, had invalidated one of the two patents asserted against Mylan, finding the claims obvious and...

