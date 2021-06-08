2 Firms Seek $3.75M For $17.5M Nutraceutical Suit Deal

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check are seeking a $3.75 million fee award for brokering a proposed $17.5 million deal to end a Delaware Chancery Court suit over Nutraceutical's $446 million sale to a private equity firm in 2017. In a brief made public Monday, the two firms said the proposed settlement is "a significant achievement for the class and warrants approval." Also, "the requested award is fair and reasonable in light of the benefits achieved, the stage of the litigation, and counsel's efforts," the firms said. A stipulated settlement was submitted to the court in...

