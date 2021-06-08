Consultancy Wins Appeal Over Fees For $57M Developer Loan

Law360, London (June 8, 2021, 7:22 PM BST) -- A London appeals court on Tuesday revived EMFC Loan Syndications LLP's efforts to recoup fees for the work it carried out to arrange a $57 million loan facility for a luxury property developer, sending the dispute back for another trial. The Court of Appeal has overturned a March 2020 decision from the High Court that let luxury property developer The Resort Group PLC off the hook for EMFC's over €700,000 ($852,500) in fees, which were racked up while the loan consultancy was helping TRG secure a targeted €130 million in long-term financing. The lower court judge had found that for EMFC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS